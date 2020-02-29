Home
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:30 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street,
ROBERT BROOKES


1942 - 2020
ROBERT BROOKES Obituary
ROBERT KENNETH BROOKES

(BOB)

30 October 1942 - 24 February 2020



Dearly loved and loving husband

of Marilyn for 52 years.

Much loved father and father-in-law

of Emma and Tim, Kate and Clive.

Deeply loved and loving Papa

of Grace, Cameron and William.

Much loved brother and brother-in-law

of Chris and Fay.



His courage, humour and deep love for

his family and friends are his legacy



A celebration of Bob's life will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,

3 March 2020, commencing at 1:30 pm.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to Stroke

Foundation Australia would be appreciated.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020
