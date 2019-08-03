Home
Robert COULSON


1943 - 2019
Robert COULSON Obituary
WO2 (rtd) ROBERT (BOB) COULSON



14 May 1943 - 26 July 2019



Loving father of David and Shannon,

Proud Grandfather of Jacob and Jordan,

Husband of Mary for 52 years,

Father-in-law and mate of Silvano,

Son of Joseph (Royal Australian

Army WW1Vet) and Violet,

Brother of Max (Royal Australian

Airforce WW2), and Brother of Dorothy,

Uncle and friend of Heather,

Meg, Gary, Jo and Jenny.



RA Sigs May 63 - Dec 84



APS (Defence) Canberra

Dec 84 - Jan 2003,

a 40 year commitment to Defence.



He gave back to the community

through his work with Scouts

(Singapore and Melbourne),

Sporting Shooters Association

(Melbourne and Canberra),

ACT Stoma Association and the

Woodcraft Guild of the ACT.



Family and friends of Bob

and his family are invited to attend

Norwood Park Crematorium on THURSDAY,

8 August 2019, commencing at 10:30am



In lieu of flowers, donations to

'Soldier On' would be appreciated.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 3, 2019
