|
|
WO2 (rtd) ROBERT (BOB) COULSON
14 May 1943 - 26 July 2019
Loving father of David and Shannon,
Proud Grandfather of Jacob and Jordan,
Husband of Mary for 52 years,
Father-in-law and mate of Silvano,
Son of Joseph (Royal Australian
Army WW1Vet) and Violet,
Brother of Max (Royal Australian
Airforce WW2), and Brother of Dorothy,
Uncle and friend of Heather,
Meg, Gary, Jo and Jenny.
RA Sigs May 63 - Dec 84
APS (Defence) Canberra
Dec 84 - Jan 2003,
a 40 year commitment to Defence.
He gave back to the community
through his work with Scouts
(Singapore and Melbourne),
Sporting Shooters Association
(Melbourne and Canberra),
ACT Stoma Association and the
Woodcraft Guild of the ACT.
Family and friends of Bob
and his family are invited to attend
Norwood Park Crematorium on THURSDAY,
8 August 2019, commencing at 10:30am
In lieu of flowers, donations to
'Soldier On' would be appreciated.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 3, 2019