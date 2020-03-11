Home
Robert Douglas (Doug) BINDON-HOWELL

Robert Douglas (Doug) BINDON-HOWELL Obituary
BINDON-HOWELL, Robert Douglas (Doug) 5th March 2020 At Canberra, late of Surf Beach, Batemans Bay. Dearly loved Partner of Grace. Former husband of Victoria. Much Loved father of Katherine & Craig, Melanie & Anthony, Isla-Mary & Martin, Robert & Jody. Loved Grandpa to his 15 Grandchildren. Loved Brother of Tupp, Ant & Tilly. Aged 81 years. Doug's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the St John Anglican Church, Reid ACT, with a service commencing at 10:00 am on Friday the 13th of March 2020, followed by another service to be held at 3.00pm at the Chapel of Broulee Crematorium, 195 Broulee Road, Broulee.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 11, 2020
