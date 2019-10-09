Home
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
ROBERT GRIGG


1927 - 2019
ROBERT GRIGG Obituary
ROBERT BOWE GRIGG

29 April 1927 - 7 October 2019



Dearly loved husband

for 68 years of Dot (dec).

Loving father and father-in-law of

Ken & Lesley, Jenny & Graham.

Much loved Grandpa and old Pa of

Tim, Rebecca, Carly, Alana, Darren,

Bobbie, Kylie, Sophia, Wade, Crystal,

Kimberley, Ruby, Paige, Josh, Maddie,

Bailey, Toby, Braxton and Hudson.



Missed by all who knew him.



A funeral service for Bob will be held at

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday

14 October 2019, 3:00pm.



Published in The Canberra Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019
