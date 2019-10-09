|
|
ROBERT BOWE GRIGG
29 April 1927 - 7 October 2019
Dearly loved husband
for 68 years of Dot (dec).
Loving father and father-in-law of
Ken & Lesley, Jenny & Graham.
Much loved Grandpa and old Pa of
Tim, Rebecca, Carly, Alana, Darren,
Bobbie, Kylie, Sophia, Wade, Crystal,
Kimberley, Ruby, Paige, Josh, Maddie,
Bailey, Toby, Braxton and Hudson.
Missed by all who knew him.
A funeral service for Bob will be held at
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday
14 October 2019, 3:00pm.
Published in The Canberra Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019