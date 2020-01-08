Home
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
St Paul's Anglican Church
Cnr Canberra Ave & Capt Cook Cres
Robert HITCHCOCK


1943 - 2020
Robert HITCHCOCK Obituary
ROBERT MARTIN HITCHCOCK OAM

28.3.1943 - 2.1.2020



Passed away peacefully.

Adoring Husband of Eleonora (dec).

Proud Dad of Lara and Robert.

Father-in-Law of Danielle.

Brother to Rodney and Gaye.

Loving Granddad to Zoe, Jack, Lily,

Amelie, Harry and William.



A true gentleman

Loved and adored by many



The funeral service for Bob will be held at

St Paul's Anglican Church,

Cnr Canberra Ave & Capt Cook Cres,

Manuka, ACT

on Wednesday 15 January 2020,

commencing at 10.30am.



Sincere thanks to the kind and caring

staff at Baptist Care Griffith and

National Capital Private Hospital.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020
