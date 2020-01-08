|
|
ROBERT MARTIN HITCHCOCK OAM
28.3.1943 - 2.1.2020
Passed away peacefully.
Adoring Husband of Eleonora (dec).
Proud Dad of Lara and Robert.
Father-in-Law of Danielle.
Brother to Rodney and Gaye.
Loving Granddad to Zoe, Jack, Lily,
Amelie, Harry and William.
A true gentleman
Loved and adored by many
The funeral service for Bob will be held at
St Paul's Anglican Church,
Cnr Canberra Ave & Capt Cook Cres,
Manuka, ACT
on Wednesday 15 January 2020,
commencing at 10.30am.
Sincere thanks to the kind and caring
staff at Baptist Care Griffith and
National Capital Private Hospital.
