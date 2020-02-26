Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
The Anzac Memorial Chapel of St Paul, Royal Military College
Duntroon
View Map
Robert MOYLE


1934 - 2020
Robert MOYLE Obituary
Brigadier (RTD)

ROBERT JOHN MOYLE

26 November 1934 - 23 February 2020



A much loved and loving husband of Delphine.

Father and father-in-law of Robert and Nikki.

Papa of Hudson and Levi.

He enriched our lives with his love

of life, generosity and humour.

He was a loving brother, brother-in-law,

uncle and great uncle and will be missed by all.



At peace.



A funeral service to celebrate John's life will be held in The Anzac Memorial Chapel of St Paul,

Royal Military College, Duntroon on

Monday, 2 March 2020, commencing at 1pm.



Private cremation.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Legacy would be appreciated.

Medals may be worn.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 26, 2020
