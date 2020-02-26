|
|
Brigadier (RTD)
ROBERT JOHN MOYLE
26 November 1934 - 23 February 2020
A much loved and loving husband of Delphine.
Father and father-in-law of Robert and Nikki.
Papa of Hudson and Levi.
He enriched our lives with his love
of life, generosity and humour.
He was a loving brother, brother-in-law,
uncle and great uncle and will be missed by all.
At peace.
A funeral service to celebrate John's life will be held in The Anzac Memorial Chapel of St Paul,
Royal Military College, Duntroon on
Monday, 2 March 2020, commencing at 1pm.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Legacy would be appreciated.
Medals may be worn.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 26, 2020