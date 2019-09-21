|
|
ROBERT EDWARD PUCKETT
'Bob' 'Poppy'
27 January 1931 - 17 September 2019
Loving husband of Jan for 61 years.
Devoted father of Jamie (deceased),
Mark and Marianne.
Loving Poppy of Ben and Lissy.
Brother of Marg and Les (deceased).
Brother-in-law of Shirl, Fran, Gavin and Gloria.
Uncle to their children.
The funeral service for Bob will be held in the
Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,
23 September 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made
to the Volunteer Program,
ACT Palliative Care Association.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 21, 2019