ROBERT JOSEPH RIDDLE
'Bob'
9 October 1940 - 22 February 2020
Husband of Dawn.
Beloved father and father-in-law of
Michael and Virginia, Glen and Maree,
Toni and Richard.
Loved Pop Bob to grandchildren and
great-grandchildren Jessica, Emily, Lauren,
Megan (dec), Scott, Dylan, Anne-Maree (dec),
Brooke, Mitchell, Jackson (dec),
Bennett, Brady, Jacob and Mason.
Special thanks to doctors and nurses at
The Canberra Hospital ICU and Ward 6A
for all their special care.
A celebration of Robert's life will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,
4 March 2020, commencing at 10:30am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020