Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
ROBERT RIDDLE


1940 - 2020
ROBERT RIDDLE Obituary
ROBERT JOSEPH RIDDLE

'Bob'

9 October 1940 - 22 February 2020



Husband of Dawn.

Beloved father and father-in-law of

Michael and Virginia, Glen and Maree,

Toni and Richard.

Loved Pop Bob to grandchildren and

great-grandchildren Jessica, Emily, Lauren,

Megan (dec), Scott, Dylan, Anne-Maree (dec),

Brooke, Mitchell, Jackson (dec),

Bennett, Brady, Jacob and Mason.



Special thanks to doctors and nurses at

The Canberra Hospital ICU and Ward 6A

for all their special care.



A celebration of Robert's life will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,

4 March 2020, commencing at 10:30am.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020
