|
|
ROBIN CLARK
20 May 1948 - 25 March 2020
Much loved husband of Helen.
Loving and devoted dad/step-dad to
Timothy and Dominica, Leneese and Andrew,
Janelle and Graham.
Very proud Grandad to Hannah,
Brenton, Elliot, Vincent, Charlie,
Angela and 'Grub' (not yet born).
Rest in peace after a long
and bravely fought battle
A private funeral service for Robin
has already been held.
Sincere thanks to the caring staff at
Villaggio Sant' Antonio for the care they
have given Robin.
We are eternally grateful.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 28, 2020