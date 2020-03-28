Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBIN CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBIN CLARK


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
ROBIN CLARK Obituary
ROBIN CLARK

20 May 1948 - 25 March 2020



Much loved husband of Helen.

Loving and devoted dad/step-dad to

Timothy and Dominica, Leneese and Andrew,

Janelle and Graham.

Very proud Grandad to Hannah,

Brenton, Elliot, Vincent, Charlie,

Angela and 'Grub' (not yet born).



Rest in peace after a long

and bravely fought battle



A private funeral service for Robin

has already been held.



Sincere thanks to the caring staff at

Villaggio Sant' Antonio for the care they

have given Robin.

We are eternally grateful.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -