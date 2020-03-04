Home
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:30 PM
Yarralumla Uniting Church
Denman Street
Yarralumla
Robin SETCHELL


1940 - 2020
Robin SETCHELL Obituary
ROBIN SUZANNE SETCHELL

5 December 1940 - 1 March 2020



Passed away peacefully



Dearly loved wife of Garth.

Sister of Carlene (dec), Bronwyn and Michael.

Stepmother of Fiona and Andrew.

Former wife of Peter McGrath (dec).



A celebration of Robin's gifted and

generous life, which included singing,

painting and assisting Garth on his hundreds of walks and tours for the

National Trust (ACT) and U3A ACT,

will be held at the

Yarralumla Uniting Church,

Denman Street, Yarralumla

commencing at 2.30pm on

Friday 6 March 2020.



No flowers by request.



Privately cremated.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 4, 2020
