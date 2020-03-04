|
|
ROBIN SUZANNE SETCHELL
5 December 1940 - 1 March 2020
Passed away peacefully
Dearly loved wife of Garth.
Sister of Carlene (dec), Bronwyn and Michael.
Stepmother of Fiona and Andrew.
Former wife of Peter McGrath (dec).
A celebration of Robin's gifted and
generous life, which included singing,
painting and assisting Garth on his hundreds of walks and tours for the
National Trust (ACT) and U3A ACT,
will be held at the
Yarralumla Uniting Church,
Denman Street, Yarralumla
commencing at 2.30pm on
Friday 6 March 2020.
No flowers by request.
Privately cremated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 4, 2020