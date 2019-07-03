Home
Services
W T Dennis & Son Pty Ltd
79 Rossi Street
Yass, New South Wales 2582
02 6226 4871
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBYN PUCKETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBYN GLENETTE PUCKETT

Add a Memory
ROBYN GLENETTE PUCKETT Obituary
ROBYN GLENETTE PUCKETT 13 November 1941 - 24 June 2019 Dearly loved wife of Bernie Puckett for almost 50 years and Robert Turnbull (dec). Daughter of Glen and Clarice Mackay (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law to Andrew & Trish Turnbull; Amanda Turnbull & Anthony Barrie, Allison Puckett; Annette & Matt Nobbs Treasured and adored Nan to Casey, Scott, Emma, Ashley, Alexander, Olivia and Hugo. Adored older sister of Kay, Rhonda and Bill. A wonderful friend to many. Our Mum will be fondly remembered for her caring nature and her contribution to the Yass community; Friends of Horton House and The Yass Golf Club. Forever in our hearts A service celebrating Mum's life will be held at St Clements Church, 17 Church Street, Yass, NSW on Friday 5 July 2019 at 11am Robyn will be privately cremated W.T. Dennis & Son Pty Ltd 79 Rossi Street, Yass, NSW 2582 (02) 6226 4871
Published in The Canberra Times on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.