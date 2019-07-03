|
ROBYN GLENETTE PUCKETT 13 November 1941 - 24 June 2019 Dearly loved wife of Bernie Puckett for almost 50 years and Robert Turnbull (dec). Daughter of Glen and Clarice Mackay (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law to Andrew & Trish Turnbull; Amanda Turnbull & Anthony Barrie, Allison Puckett; Annette & Matt Nobbs Treasured and adored Nan to Casey, Scott, Emma, Ashley, Alexander, Olivia and Hugo. Adored older sister of Kay, Rhonda and Bill. A wonderful friend to many. Our Mum will be fondly remembered for her caring nature and her contribution to the Yass community; Friends of Horton House and The Yass Golf Club. Forever in our hearts A service celebrating Mum's life will be held at St Clements Church, 17 Church Street, Yass, NSW on Friday 5 July 2019 at 11am Robyn will be privately cremated W.T. Dennis & Son Pty Ltd 79 Rossi Street, Yass, NSW 2582 (02) 6226 4871
Published in The Canberra Times on July 3, 2019