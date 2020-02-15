Home
More Obituaries for Robyn MCKENZIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robyn MCKENZIE


1938 - 2020
Robyn MCKENZIE Obituary
ROBYN JOYCELYN DACRE McKENZIE

26 February 1938 - 6 February 2020



Loved mother of Nicholas,

Georgina and Karen (dec).

Sister of Judith Baskin.

Loved member of C3 Church Monash

and friend of many at

Ralph Cartwright Centre, Monash.



Died peacefully at 7:50am at Goodwin Monash. She stopped breathing after a long battle with various illnesses, having faith in the resurrection of the dead and in a better place now.



The celebration of Robyn's life will be held in

C3 Church Monash, 184 Clive Steele Avenue,

Monash on Thursday, 20 February 2020

commencing at 11am.



Burial will follow at Queanbeyan Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 15, 2020
