ROBYN JOYCELYN DACRE McKENZIE
26 February 1938 - 6 February 2020
Loved mother of Nicholas,
Georgina and Karen (dec).
Sister of Judith Baskin.
Loved member of C3 Church Monash
and friend of many at
Ralph Cartwright Centre, Monash.
Died peacefully at 7:50am at Goodwin Monash. She stopped breathing after a long battle with various illnesses, having faith in the resurrection of the dead and in a better place now.
The celebration of Robyn's life will be held in
C3 Church Monash, 184 Clive Steele Avenue,
Monash on Thursday, 20 February 2020
commencing at 11am.
Burial will follow at Queanbeyan Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 15, 2020