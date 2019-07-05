ROBYN MARY WAGLAND (nee HARRIS) In loving memory of Robyn who passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning 3 July 2019 at home in Sale, aged 72 years. Adored wife of Neil. Wonderful mother and mother-in-law of Sally and Peter, Emma and Peter and Simon and Rebecca. Loving grandmother of 6 grandchildren; Sophie, Charlotte, Madeleine, Samuel, Mitchell and Sebastian. Daughter of Ronald and Jean (both dec), loved sister of Angus and Colin (dec). She bravely fought her long illness to the end with courage and dignity and has now found peace. She will remain close to our hearts and will always be loved and remembered every day. The Funeral Service for Mrs Robyn Mary Wagland will be held at St. Columba's Uniting Church, Cnr Raymond and Macalister Streets Sale Victoria at 2.30pm on Tuesday 9 July 2019, followed by a Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gippsland Cancer Care Centre. Envelopes available at the Service. BARRY & ANNETTE LETT 67 MACARTHUR STREET SALE 03 5143 1232 MEMBER AFDA www.lettsfunerals.com.au Published in The Canberra Times on July 5, 2019