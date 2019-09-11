Home
Services
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney GOODWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney GOODWIN


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Rodney GOODWIN Obituary
RODNEY JOHN GOODWIN

7 February 1940 - 9 September 2019



It is with the deepest sadness that

we announce the passing of Rodney

at Queanbeyan Hospital,

surrounded by his family.



Beloved husband, father, stepfather,

father-in-law, grandfather,

great-grandfather, brother and friend.



The family would like to thank all those

that cared for him over the past years.



CORRECTION



Requiem Mass for Rodney is to be offered

at Saint Raphael's Catholic Church,

Lowe St, Queanbeyan on

TUESDAY, 17 September 2019

commencing at 1:00pm



Burial will follow at the

Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery,



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.