|
|
RODNEY JOHN GOODWIN
7 February 1940 - 9 September 2019
It is with the deepest sadness that
we announce the passing of Rodney
at Queanbeyan Hospital,
surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband, father, stepfather,
father-in-law, grandfather,
great-grandfather, brother and friend.
The family would like to thank all those
that cared for him over the past years.
CORRECTION
Requiem Mass for Rodney is to be offered
at Saint Raphael's Catholic Church,
Lowe St, Queanbeyan on
TUESDAY, 17 September 2019
commencing at 1:00pm
Burial will follow at the
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery,
Published in The Canberra Times from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019