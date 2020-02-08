|
|
RODNEY LEONARD FRAZER
Born Grenfell 11.12.1935
Died Canberra 6.02.2020
Aged 84 Years
Devoted husband of Ruth for 61 years.
Admired and much loved father of
Claire and Ray, Scot and Cheryl,
Mark and Melissa, Sarah and Michael
and Anne.
Very proud and adored Poppy of Rebekah,
Joshua, Max, Gabby, Jake,
William, Olivia and Lucy.
Rod was the youngest and much loved
brother of Esmerelda, Jean, Audrey, Russell,
William, Leslie, Lorna, Nancye
and their partners, all deceased.
Brother in law of Neil, Marie, Max
(all deceased) and Anne.
Highly respected uncle of his nieces
and nephews.
Proud descendant of the First Fleet.
Special thanks to Dr. Ian Brown
and Southern Cross Care Garran.
Requiem Mass for the repose
of Rod's soul will be held at
Holy Trinity Catholic Church,
Strangways Street, Curtin on FRIDAY
14 February 2020, commencing at 11:00am.
Burial to follow at Woden Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request
donations to Karinya House
for Mothers and Babies.
Donations can be made at the church.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 8, 2020