Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Rodney Leonard FRAZER


1935 - 2020
Rodney Leonard FRAZER Obituary
RODNEY LEONARD FRAZER

Born Grenfell 11.12.1935

Died Canberra 6.02.2020

Aged 84 Years



Devoted husband of Ruth for 61 years.

Admired and much loved father of

Claire and Ray, Scot and Cheryl,

Mark and Melissa, Sarah and Michael

and Anne.

Very proud and adored Poppy of Rebekah,

Joshua, Max, Gabby, Jake,

William, Olivia and Lucy.



Rod was the youngest and much loved

brother of Esmerelda, Jean, Audrey, Russell,

William, Leslie, Lorna, Nancye

and their partners, all deceased.

Brother in law of Neil, Marie, Max

(all deceased) and Anne.

Highly respected uncle of his nieces

and nephews.



Proud descendant of the First Fleet.



Special thanks to Dr. Ian Brown

and Southern Cross Care Garran.





Requiem Mass for the repose

of Rod's soul will be held at

Holy Trinity Catholic Church,

Strangways Street, Curtin on FRIDAY

14 February 2020, commencing at 11:00am.



Burial to follow at Woden Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers the family request

donations to Karinya House

for Mothers and Babies.

Donations can be made at the church.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 8, 2020
