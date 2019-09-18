Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney PETERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney PETERS

Add a Memory
Rodney PETERS Obituary
RODNEY(ROD) LEWIN PETERS

12 April 1941 - 13 September 2019



Much loved husband of Dorothy of 56 years.

Loved father and father-in-law of

Gary and Donna, Carole and Anthony.

Loving grandfather of

Samantha and Matt,

Belinda and Nick, and Dylan.

Brother of Wayne, Kerry and Gai.



No longer in our lives to share,

but in our hearts you will stay forever.



The funeral service for Rodney will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,

20 September 2019, commencing at 12 noon.



In lieu of flowers a donation in

Rodney's memory may be made to

Clare Holland House.



Envelopes available at the service.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.