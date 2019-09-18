|
|
RODNEY(ROD) LEWIN PETERS
12 April 1941 - 13 September 2019
Much loved husband of Dorothy of 56 years.
Loved father and father-in-law of
Gary and Donna, Carole and Anthony.
Loving grandfather of
Samantha and Matt,
Belinda and Nick, and Dylan.
Brother of Wayne, Kerry and Gai.
No longer in our lives to share,
but in our hearts you will stay forever.
The funeral service for Rodney will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,
20 September 2019, commencing at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers a donation in
Rodney's memory may be made to
Clare Holland House.
Envelopes available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 18, 2019