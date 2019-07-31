|
|
Roelofje Minke Vanderglas
'Roolie'
17 October 1922 - 25 July 2019
Aged 96 years.
Loved wife of Karl (dec).
Mother and mother-in-law to Arch and Lou.
Grandmother to Clover and Francois,
Polly and Kyle, Jack and Simone,
Henry and Marjorie.
Great-grandmother to Max, Milo, George, Archie, Henry, Louis, Goldie,
Clover and Manoa.
Special thanks to Leah and staff at Jindalee Aged Care and Dr Cam Webber.
A private family service has been held.
Friends are invited to share memories
of Roolie at the Canberra Bowling Club,
Hobart Avenue, Forrest, from 1.00pm,
Sunday, 4th August 2019.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 31, 2019