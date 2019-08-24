Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Roger WILLIAMS Obituary
It is with such sadness we would like

to advise of the passing of



ROGER MERVYN WILLIAMS

5 May 1940 -18 August 2019



who left this earth peacefully,

surrounded by loved ones, in his home.



Loved husband to Theresa (dec). Devoted father to Cecilie, Evan (dec) & Grant (dec).

Adored Grandfather to

Jordan, Jamal, Bryson,Tej & Laila.



When tomorrow starts without me

And I'm not there to see;

If the sun should rise and find your eyes

All filled with tears for me.



I wish so much you wouldn't cry

The way you did today;

While thinking of the many things

We didn't get to say.



I know how much you love me

As much as I love you;

And each time that you think of me,

I know you'll miss me too.



When tomorrow starts without me,

Don't think we're far apart

For every time you think of me,

I'm right here in your heart.



The funeral service for Roger will be held at the Mosaic Baptist Church, Dallachy Street Page, on Monday, 26 August 2019,

commencing at 12.30pm.

Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers a donation in Rogers memory to Carers ACT would be greatly appreciated.

Envelopes will be provided at service.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.