It is with such sadness we would like
to advise of the passing of
ROGER MERVYN WILLIAMS
5 May 1940 -18 August 2019
who left this earth peacefully,
surrounded by loved ones, in his home.
Loved husband to Theresa (dec). Devoted father to Cecilie, Evan (dec) & Grant (dec).
Adored Grandfather to
Jordan, Jamal, Bryson,Tej & Laila.
When tomorrow starts without me
And I'm not there to see;
If the sun should rise and find your eyes
All filled with tears for me.
I wish so much you wouldn't cry
The way you did today;
While thinking of the many things
We didn't get to say.
I know how much you love me
As much as I love you;
And each time that you think of me,
I know you'll miss me too.
When tomorrow starts without me,
Don't think we're far apart
For every time you think of me,
I'm right here in your heart.
The funeral service for Roger will be held at the Mosaic Baptist Church, Dallachy Street Page, on Monday, 26 August 2019,
commencing at 12.30pm.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Rogers memory to Carers ACT would be greatly appreciated.
Envelopes will be provided at service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019