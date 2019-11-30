Home
Roma STEELE


1919 - 2019
Roma STEELE Obituary
ROMA STEELE

21 December 1919 - 26 November 2019



Passed away peacefuly after a short illness.



Devoted mother of Garry (dec),

Peter and Debbie.

Mother-in-law of Sue, Lindsay and Paul.

Cherished Nanna and Great Nanna.



Forever in our hearts and memories.

Rest in Peace beautiful lady.



A celebration of the life of Roma will be

held in St John's Anglican Church,

45 Constitution Ave, Reid, ACT on

TUESDAY 3 December 2019,

commencing at 10:30am.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a

donation to Palliative Care.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019
