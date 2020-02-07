|
Ronald Augustine CAMERON "Ron" Retired ACT and Federal Police Officer. Passed away 4th February 2020, aged 82years. Late of 11 Boardman Rd, Bowral and formerly of Canberra and Cowra. Loving husband of Rosemary and proud father of David and Paul and father-in-law of Susan and grandfather of Lenna. Brother of Bob Cameron (Cowra) and Marie Cass (Young). Ron's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Cowra commencing at 1.30pm on Tuesday 11th February 2020. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux St, Cowra 6342 2322
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 7, 2020