RONALD (RON) DORREE Late of Bushland Beach, formerly of Canberra. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 6th November, 2019 at The Townsville Hospital. Beloved Husband of Jane (Deceased). Much Loved Father and Father-in-law of Sandra and Matt Brown, Peter and Celia Dorree (Canberra). Adored Grandad of Sarah, and Chris. RON will be sadly missed by his Family and his many Friends. Aged 86 Years "Wine O'Clock Somewhere" In keeping with RON'S wishes, a PRIVATE CREMATION was held.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 13, 2019