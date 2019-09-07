|
|
RONALD SOLLEY GILBERT 19 June 1925 - 3 September 2019 Passed away peacefully. Much loved father and father-in-law of Bill and Frances, and Richard. Pop of grandchildren Lucy, Naomi, Joel and Rachel, and great-grandchildren Max, Isla, Evie and Harley. No longer in our lives but forever in our hearts The funeral service for Ron will be in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Thursday, 12 September 2019, commencing at 3pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019