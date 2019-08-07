|
|
RONALD FRANCIS SMITH
2 July 1941 - 5 August 2019
Passed away peacefully with his
loving family by his side.
Adored husband for 55 years of Maude.
Dearly loved father of Anne, Susan, Lesley
and their partners.
Cherished Pa of 7 grandchildren and
9 great-grandchildren.
Forever loved, always in our hearts.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Ron
will be held in
Christ Church Anglican Church, 39 Rutledge Street, Queanbeyan, on MONDAY,
12 August 2019, commencing at 1.00pm.
Burial will follow at The Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
The Canberra Hospital, Paedeatric Ward.
Published in The Canberra Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019