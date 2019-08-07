Home
Ronald SMITH


1941 - 2019
Ronald SMITH Obituary
RONALD FRANCIS SMITH

2 July 1941 - 5 August 2019



Passed away peacefully with his

loving family by his side.



Adored husband for 55 years of Maude.

Dearly loved father of Anne, Susan, Lesley

and their partners.

Cherished Pa of 7 grandchildren and

9 great-grandchildren.



Forever loved, always in our hearts.



A funeral service to celebrate the life of Ron

will be held in

Christ Church Anglican Church, 39 Rutledge Street, Queanbeyan, on MONDAY,

12 August 2019, commencing at 1.00pm.

Burial will follow at The Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

The Canberra Hospital, Paedeatric Ward.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019
