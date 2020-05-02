|
|
|
TYRIE
Ronald 'BRIAN'
Ex Sqn Ldr ret'd
late of Minnamurra
formally of
Holder, ACT
2.6.38 - 30.4.20
Brian passed away peacefully on the 30 April 2020 after a 3 year battle with brain cancer. Devoted and much loved husband of 53 years to Col. Wonderful father to Denis and Jane, father-in-law to Fiona and Rob. Adored Bogey to Emma, Georgia, Lara, Kade and Joel. Loved brother of Bill (dec), Sandra, Sue, Frances and their families.
Respected and
Loved by all
A private family Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Matthew's Church, Jamberoo followed by a private cremation.
One of life's true 'Gentle Men'
Published in The Canberra Times on May 2, 2020