Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald TYRIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald "Brian" TYRIE

Ronald "Brian" TYRIE Obituary
TYRIE

Ronald 'BRIAN'



Ex Sqn Ldr ret'd

late of Minnamurra

formally of

Holder, ACT



2.6.38 - 30.4.20



Brian passed away peacefully on the 30 April 2020 after a 3 year battle with brain cancer. Devoted and much loved husband of 53 years to Col. Wonderful father to Denis and Jane, father-in-law to Fiona and Rob. Adored Bogey to Emma, Georgia, Lara, Kade and Joel. Loved brother of Bill (dec), Sandra, Sue, Frances and their families.



Respected and

Loved by all



A private family Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Matthew's Church, Jamberoo followed by a private cremation.



One of life's true 'Gentle Men'



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -