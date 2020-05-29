Home
MERRITT Ronald William 1/7/40 - 27/5/20 Much loved husband of Sue and Dad to Alan, Gary, Naomi and Kylie. Father-in-law to Anita and Mark and Pa to Darcy, Bridget, Astrid, Zara and Tom. Our thanks to the team at Clare Holland House for their care and compassion. He was truly at peace in his final days. Ron did not want a funeral, but a celebration of a life well lived. This will take place later in the year when safe for all of his cherished friends and family to participate. No flowers by request. MH O'Rourke [email protected]
Published in The Canberra Times on May 29, 2020
