|
|
Rosalia Juliana Lemmon
'Rosa'
8 March 1931 - 13 November 2019
Rosa gave her love, time and kindness to everyone she knew.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Loved and loving wife of Phil (dec).
Sister to Thomas (dec), Lizzy,
Johann, and Paul (dec).
Sister-in-law to Chris and Val.
Proudest mother and mother-in-law of
Frank and Andrea, Ben and Donna,
Chris, Margie, Peta and Mark.
The best oma to Tom, Andrew and Pip,
Ashley and Taylor, Matilda and Robbie
and their partners.
Endeared tante to Gretel and Steven,
Rainer and Franziska and family.
Fond aunty to Tony (dec), Peter,
Chris, Paul and Philip and their families.
Sadly missed, never ever forgotten.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul
of Rosa will be held in
St Thomas More's Catholic Church,
White Crescent, Campbell on
FRIDAY , 22 November 2019,
commencing at 10.30am.
Burial will follow Rosa's service
at Gungahlin Cemetery
Sandford street Mitchell.
Many thanks to mum's treating team
of amazing doctors, nurses and carers
these past months at Canberra Hospital,
and lately at Southern Cross Apartments,
Campbell.
Rosa's family would love you to please bring a flower (even better if it is from your garden) for her burial. There will be a basket for you to place it in at the church.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 16, 2019