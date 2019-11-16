Home
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St Thomas More's Catholic Church
White Crescent, Campbell
Rosalia LEMMON


1931 - 2019
Rosalia LEMMON Obituary
Rosalia Juliana Lemmon

'Rosa'

8 March 1931 - 13 November 2019



Rosa gave her love, time and kindness to everyone she knew.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



Loved and loving wife of Phil (dec).

Sister to Thomas (dec), Lizzy,

Johann, and Paul (dec).

Sister-in-law to Chris and Val.

Proudest mother and mother-in-law of

Frank and Andrea, Ben and Donna,

Chris, Margie, Peta and Mark.

The best oma to Tom, Andrew and Pip,

Ashley and Taylor, Matilda and Robbie

and their partners.

Endeared tante to Gretel and Steven,

Rainer and Franziska and family.

Fond aunty to Tony (dec), Peter,

Chris, Paul and Philip and their families.



Sadly missed, never ever forgotten.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul

of Rosa will be held in

St Thomas More's Catholic Church,

White Crescent, Campbell on

FRIDAY , 22 November 2019,

commencing at 10.30am.



Burial will follow Rosa's service

at Gungahlin Cemetery

Sandford street Mitchell.



Many thanks to mum's treating team

of amazing doctors, nurses and carers

these past months at Canberra Hospital,

and lately at Southern Cross Apartments,

Campbell.



Rosa's family would love you to please bring a flower (even better if it is from your garden) for her burial. There will be a basket for you to place it in at the church.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 16, 2019
