1939 - 2019
ROSALIE NOVAK

Born Cakovec, Croatia 26 February 1939

Died Monash, ACT 20 September 2019



Beloved wife of Valentin Zdravko (dec).

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Zvonko and Atina, Stephanie and David, Anthony and Anita.

Adored Baka of Cheyenne,

Valentine, Gabriella, Luka and Olivia.

Loved sister of Antonia (dec), Agnes

and Tomas.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul

of Rosalie will be held in

St Augustine's Catholic Church

Beasley St, Farrer

on MONDAY 30 September 2019

commencing at 1.30pm.



Rosary will be recited prior to the

service at 1pm.



At the conclusion of Mass burial will follow in the Woden Cemetery, Justinian St, Phillip.



In lieu of flowers, donations to St Vincent de Paul would be greatly appreciated.



Published in The Canberra Times from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019
