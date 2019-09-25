|
|
ROSALIE NOVAK
Born Cakovec, Croatia 26 February 1939
Died Monash, ACT 20 September 2019
Beloved wife of Valentin Zdravko (dec).
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Zvonko and Atina, Stephanie and David, Anthony and Anita.
Adored Baka of Cheyenne,
Valentine, Gabriella, Luka and Olivia.
Loved sister of Antonia (dec), Agnes
and Tomas.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul
of Rosalie will be held in
St Augustine's Catholic Church
Beasley St, Farrer
on MONDAY 30 September 2019
commencing at 1.30pm.
Rosary will be recited prior to the
service at 1pm.
At the conclusion of Mass burial will follow in the Woden Cemetery, Justinian St, Phillip.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St Vincent de Paul would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019