Ross TINSON


1924 - 2019
Ross TINSON Obituary
ROSS TINSON

5 April 1924 - 9 December 2019



RAAF wartime pilot, gardener,

environmentalist, volunteer and

life member of Greening Australia.



Beloved husband of Gwen for 75 years.

Loved father and father-in-law of

Pete and Ann, Lee, Linda and Ray,

Mark and Julie.

Much loved Pa to 9 grandchildren

and 11 great grandchildren.



A special thank you to the staff of

St Andrews Village for their care

of Ross over a number of years.



Ross will be privately cremated.



A celebration of his life will be held

early in the new year.

Friends wishing to attend please

ring Pete on 0419 200 480.



Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019
