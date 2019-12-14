|
|
ROSS TINSON
5 April 1924 - 9 December 2019
RAAF wartime pilot, gardener,
environmentalist, volunteer and
life member of Greening Australia.
Beloved husband of Gwen for 75 years.
Loved father and father-in-law of
Pete and Ann, Lee, Linda and Ray,
Mark and Julie.
Much loved Pa to 9 grandchildren
and 11 great grandchildren.
A special thank you to the staff of
St Andrews Village for their care
of Ross over a number of years.
Ross will be privately cremated.
A celebration of his life will be held
early in the new year.
Friends wishing to attend please
ring Pete on 0419 200 480.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019