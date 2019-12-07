Home
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
310 Anketell Street
Greenway, Australian Capital Territory 2900
(02) 6293 3177
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
Ross YOUNG


1938 - 2019
Ross YOUNG Obituary
ROSS YOUNG

6 October 1938 - 1 December 2019



Much loved husband of Janice (dec).

Loving father of Edward, Trevor (dec), John,

Lynne and father-in-law to Gary (Billy).

Proud grandad to Craig, Glen, Brent, Kyle,

Ethan and their partners Amy and Jane.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

NAASSTOCK IEM

All money goes to Children's

Cancer Research.



The Funeral Service for Ross will be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford Street Mitchell, on

THURSDAY, 12 December 2019,

commencing at 12pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019
