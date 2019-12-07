|
|
ROSS YOUNG
6 October 1938 - 1 December 2019
Much loved husband of Janice (dec).
Loving father of Edward, Trevor (dec), John,
Lynne and father-in-law to Gary (Billy).
Proud grandad to Craig, Glen, Brent, Kyle,
Ethan and their partners Amy and Jane.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to
NAASSTOCK IEM
All money goes to Children's
Cancer Research.
The Funeral Service for Ross will be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street Mitchell, on
THURSDAY, 12 December 2019,
commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019