Roy James WEATHEBURN


1930 - 2020
Roy James WEATHEBURN Obituary
ROY JAMES WEATHERBURN

13 July 1930 - 3 May 2020



Loving husband of Barbara (dec).



Loving father of

Jenny, Ruth, Barry and Andy

and father-in-law of Carmel.



Loving Grandfather to

Tamara, Daniel, Ryan, Jesse and

Great-Grandfather to Kaleb and Talon.



Loving son of Jack and Edna and

son-in-law to John and Lillian (all dec).



Cherished brother and brother-in-law to

John (dec) and Gina, Robert and Judy,

Joy (dec) and Andy, Elvie (dec) and

Johnny (dec), Rhonda and Clarrie (dec).



Adored Uncle to Steven, Naomi, Kirstie,

Joanne, Jamie, Arwen, David, Merryn,

Evonne, John, Craig, Paul and Judy.



Grateful thanks to all his devoted carers

and friends at the Villaggio Sant' Antonio

Nursing Home and all the medical

professionals who cared for Roy.



A teacher and Principal who was a part of

the lives of many students and fellow

teachers at Blacktown, Bankstown,

Simcoe (Canada), Bombala, Murrumburrah,

Karabar and Kiama High Schools.



A private funeral service will be held for Roy.



As always, two hugs for Grandpa.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 16, 2020
