ROY JAMES WEATHERBURN
13 July 1930 - 3 May 2020
Loving husband of Barbara (dec).
Loving father of
Jenny, Ruth, Barry and Andy
and father-in-law of Carmel.
Loving Grandfather to
Tamara, Daniel, Ryan, Jesse and
Great-Grandfather to Kaleb and Talon.
Loving son of Jack and Edna and
son-in-law to John and Lillian (all dec).
Cherished brother and brother-in-law to
John (dec) and Gina, Robert and Judy,
Joy (dec) and Andy, Elvie (dec) and
Johnny (dec), Rhonda and Clarrie (dec).
Adored Uncle to Steven, Naomi, Kirstie,
Joanne, Jamie, Arwen, David, Merryn,
Evonne, John, Craig, Paul and Judy.
Grateful thanks to all his devoted carers
and friends at the Villaggio Sant' Antonio
Nursing Home and all the medical
professionals who cared for Roy.
A teacher and Principal who was a part of
the lives of many students and fellow
teachers at Blacktown, Bankstown,
Simcoe (Canada), Bombala, Murrumburrah,
Karabar and Kiama High Schools.
A private funeral service will be held for Roy.
As always, two hugs for Grandpa.
