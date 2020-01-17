|
CALDWELL Russell Bradley 13.2.1975 - 17.1.2002 Those special memories of you, will always bring a smile. If only we could have you back, just for a little while. Then we could sit and talk again, just like we used to do. You always meant so very much, and always will do too. The fact that your no longer here will always cause us pain. But you're forever in our hearts until we meet again. With love always, Mum and Ron, Dad and Faye, Michael, Scott, Bec, Alana, David and their loving families.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 17, 2020