William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
Russell Gordon TODD


1940 - 2020
Russell Gordon TODD Obituary
RUSSELL GORDON TODD

1 October 1940 - 4 January 2020



Loved and loving husband of Jean.

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Craig and Dianne, Sandra and Allan,

Darren and Kim, Brad and Sharon.

Loved Pop of Hannah, Ryan, Deacon,

Kenzie, Cooper and Chelsea.



Your fight is over now

Rest In Peace



The funeral service for Russell will be held

In the Chapel of the Norwood Park

Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on

Thursday, 16 January 2020, at 10:30 am.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Parkinson's ACT, envelopes will be available.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020
