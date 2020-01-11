|
|
RUSSELL GORDON TODD
1 October 1940 - 4 January 2020
Loved and loving husband of Jean.
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Craig and Dianne, Sandra and Allan,
Darren and Kim, Brad and Sharon.
Loved Pop of Hannah, Ryan, Deacon,
Kenzie, Cooper and Chelsea.
Your fight is over now
Rest In Peace
The funeral service for Russell will be held
In the Chapel of the Norwood Park
Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on
Thursday, 16 January 2020, at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Parkinson's ACT, envelopes will be available.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020