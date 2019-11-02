Home
Ruth Margaret COOPER


1925 - 2019
RUTH MARGARET COOPER

Aged 94 years

Passed away peacefully at home



Beloved wife of Sid (dec).

Dearly loved Mum of Bill, June, John,

Sue, Sid, Gaz, Steve and Barry (dec).

Adored Nan of Vicky, Richard, Naomi,

Shane, Jade, Cally, Jacob and Johann.

Treasured Nanny Scooper of Liam,

Summer, Hunter, William, Emily,

Kaleb, Caitlin and Byron.



A celebration of Ruth's life

will be held in the Tobin Brothers Chapel

101 Nettlefold St, Belconnen,

on WEDNESDAY 6 November 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.



Private cremation.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Motor Neurone Disease Research.

MND Research Institute Australia.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 2, 2019
