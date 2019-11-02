|
|
RUTH MARGARET COOPER
Aged 94 years
Passed away peacefully at home
Beloved wife of Sid (dec).
Dearly loved Mum of Bill, June, John,
Sue, Sid, Gaz, Steve and Barry (dec).
Adored Nan of Vicky, Richard, Naomi,
Shane, Jade, Cally, Jacob and Johann.
Treasured Nanny Scooper of Liam,
Summer, Hunter, William, Emily,
Kaleb, Caitlin and Byron.
A celebration of Ruth's life
will be held in the Tobin Brothers Chapel
101 Nettlefold St, Belconnen,
on WEDNESDAY 6 November 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Motor Neurone Disease Research.
MND Research Institute Australia.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 2, 2019