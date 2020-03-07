Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 2344
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St Paul's Anglican Church Cnr
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth ROBERTS


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ruth ROBERTS Obituary
RUTH ROBERTS

3 August 1930 - 1 March 2020



Beloved wife of William (dec).

Much loved sister of Mollie,

Warren (dec) and Cecily.

Beloved mother of Ray, Stephen and Anthony and mother-in-law of Robyn.

Much loved grandmother of William, Alix,

James, Alistair and Henry

and great-grandmother of Elliott and Spencer.



The funeral service for Ruth will be

held in St Paul's Anglican Church

Cnr Canberra Ave and

Captain Cook Cres ,Manuka

on TUESDAY 10 March, 2020

commencing at 10am.



Private buria



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -