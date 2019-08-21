|
|
SALVADOR SANCHEZ RIVAS
18 May 1932 - 19 August 2019
Loving Husband of Maria.
Dearly loved Father, of Christian, Juan ,
Maria , Paco and their partners.
Much loved Abuelo and Tito
to his Grandchildren,
Neices and Nephews.
Descansa en paz
A service to celebrate the life
of Salvador will be held in the Chapel of
Norwood Park Crematorium.
65 Sandford Street Mitchell,
on FRIDAY 23 August 2019
Commencing at 4:30pm.
In lieu of flowers donations
to Clare Holland House
would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 21, 2019