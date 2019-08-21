Home
Salvador SANCHEZ


1932 - 2019
Salvador SANCHEZ Obituary
SALVADOR SANCHEZ RIVAS

18 May 1932 - 19 August 2019



Loving Husband of Maria.

Dearly loved Father, of Christian, Juan ,

Maria , Paco and their partners.

Much loved Abuelo and Tito

to his Grandchildren,

Neices and Nephews.



Descansa en paz



A service to celebrate the life

of Salvador will be held in the Chapel of

Norwood Park Crematorium.

65 Sandford Street Mitchell,

on FRIDAY 23 August 2019

Commencing at 4:30pm.



In lieu of flowers donations

to Clare Holland House

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 21, 2019
