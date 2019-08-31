|
|
SAMUEL ALEXANDER FLANIGAN
5.12.1920 - 28.8.2019
Aged 98 years
Beloved husband of Doreen (dec) for 71 years.
Loving father and father-in-law of
Bob and Gail, Heather and Peter (dec),
and Samuel.
Loving Grandfather of Craig, Edward and
Jenny, Sean and Chrissy.
Much loved Great Grandpop Sam of Byron,
Kurt, Harley, Isaac, Lara, Kieran and Micah.
Rest In Peace
Forever in our hearts
Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at
David Harper House Monash,
who's care and attention
is deeply appreciated.
The Funeral Service for Sam will be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell,
on WEDNESDAY, 4 September 2019,
commencing at 3pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 31, 2019