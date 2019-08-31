Home
Samuel FLANIGAN


1920 - 2019
Samuel FLANIGAN Obituary
SAMUEL ALEXANDER FLANIGAN

5.12.1920 - 28.8.2019

Aged 98 years



Beloved husband of Doreen (dec) for 71 years.

Loving father and father-in-law of

Bob and Gail, Heather and Peter (dec),

and Samuel.

Loving Grandfather of Craig, Edward and

Jenny, Sean and Chrissy.

Much loved Great Grandpop Sam of Byron,

Kurt, Harley, Isaac, Lara, Kieran and Micah.



Rest In Peace

Forever in our hearts



Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at

David Harper House Monash,

who's care and attention

is deeply appreciated.



The Funeral Service for Sam will be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street Mitchell,

on WEDNESDAY, 4 September 2019,

commencing at 3pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 31, 2019
