SANDRA MARY COWDROY

3 March 1943 - 20 October 2019



Loved and loving wife of Rod.

Much loved mother and mother-in-law

of David and Naz, and Robert.

Adored nan of Emma, Dean and Avesta.

Sister of Carmel and Neil.



Your burden is now lifted.

Resting at peace with God.

Forever in our hearts.



The funeral service for Sandra will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,

29 October 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019
