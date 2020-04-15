|
|
Sandra Lea Wulff 21/02/1942 - 11/04/2020 Aged 78 years. Late of Nundah, Brisbane and previously of Canberra. The Wulff family in Sydney, Melbourne and NSW Central Coast are saddened to advise the death of Sandra in St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Kangaroo Point, Brisbane. She will be greatly missed by her brothers, Gary and Rodney and their wives, Naomi and Maryann and by her adored nephews Robert, John, Philip, Adam and Bennett and their wives Sarah, Leigh, Michelle, Karen and Sally. Funeral arrangements are being made by Alex Gow Funerals of Newstead, Brisbane.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 15, 2020