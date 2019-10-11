Home
Services
Keith Philpott
19 Vaux Street
Cowra , New South Wales 2794
02 6342 2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lynette SMITH

Add a Memory
Sandra Lynette SMITH Obituary
Sandra Lynette SMITH "Sandy" Passed away 8th October 2019 Aged 73 years. Late of Conimbla Rd, Cowra and formerly of "Euroka Park", Gundaroo Rd, Murrumbateman. Loving wife of David (dec) and mother & mother-in-law of Russell and Kirsty; Jacqui and Ted. Grandma to Myles, Eloise, Abigail and Sarah & sister-in-law of Lindsay and Ev Smith. Sandy's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Graveside Morongla Cemetery, Morongla commencing at 10:30am on Tuesday 15th October 2019. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux St, Cowra 6342 2322
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries