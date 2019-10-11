|
|
Sandra Lynette SMITH "Sandy" Passed away 8th October 2019 Aged 73 years. Late of Conimbla Rd, Cowra and formerly of "Euroka Park", Gundaroo Rd, Murrumbateman. Loving wife of David (dec) and mother & mother-in-law of Russell and Kirsty; Jacqui and Ted. Grandma to Myles, Eloise, Abigail and Sarah & sister-in-law of Lindsay and Ev Smith. Sandy's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Graveside Morongla Cemetery, Morongla commencing at 10:30am on Tuesday 15th October 2019. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux St, Cowra 6342 2322
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 11, 2019