Sandra MILES


1958 - 2020
Sandra MILES Obituary
SANDRA VERONICA MILES



23 January 1958 - 1 April 2020



Passed away peacefully in

Clare Holland House.



Beloved wife of Mick (dec).

Much loved mother and mother-in-law

of Kylie, Kirsty and Shaun.

Proud grandma of Lily and Taylah.



Forever in our hearts,

We love you and miss you so much.



A funeral service for Sandra will be held

on THURSDAY, 9th of April 2020.

This will be a private service owing

to current restrictions in place.



Any messages of condolence for the family

can be sent to Toscan Dinn Funerals.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 7, 2020
