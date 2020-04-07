|
|
SANDRA VERONICA MILES
23 January 1958 - 1 April 2020
Passed away peacefully in
Clare Holland House.
Beloved wife of Mick (dec).
Much loved mother and mother-in-law
of Kylie, Kirsty and Shaun.
Proud grandma of Lily and Taylah.
Forever in our hearts,
We love you and miss you so much.
A funeral service for Sandra will be held
on THURSDAY, 9th of April 2020.
This will be a private service owing
to current restrictions in place.
Any messages of condolence for the family
can be sent to Toscan Dinn Funerals.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 7, 2020