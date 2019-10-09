Home
SARAH JANE COWAN 23 September 1960 - 7 October 2019 Greatly loved daughter of Alan Cowan and Anne Cowan (Deceased), sister of John, James and Robert, mother of Jemima, grandmother of Beau, adored aunt of Lizzie, Emma, Libby (and Andy), Sam, and Bernard, great aunt of Oliver James, much loved sister-in-law of Judy and mother-in-law of Matt and beloved stepdaughter of Susan. Sarah passed away peacefully at Bateman's Bay Community Hospital after a heroic fight with cancer. Our grateful thanks to the hospital staff. There will be a private burial. There will be a public memorial to be arranged.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 9, 2019
