Sean Henry BONNER


1966 - 2020
Sean Henry BONNER Obituary
SEAN BONNER - Age 53 - A friend, colleague, teacher. In whatever role we knew him, from whatever vantage point, He stood apart as someone special! He was always more focused on the good of the company, work colleagues than on his own. He made many great contributions to the company and helped it move forward in numerous ways. Sean has left behind a very real legacy, which will affect the way we do things at Forward IT for a very long time to come but never will he be forgotten by those who were fortunate enough to have known him! Gone from our sight, but never from our minds or hearts. Rest in peace Seany B



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 18, 2020
