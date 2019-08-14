|
|
SHANE ANTHONY JEFFREYS
23 June 1991 - 4 August 2019
Loved and loving son of
Scott (dec) and Julie, Step-son of Jenny,
Grandson of Milica,
Father of Travis,
Brother of Melissa, Matthew,
Susan and Edward,
Uncle and friend to many.
The funeral service for Shane
will be held in the Canberra City
Salvation Army Church Hall,
Cnr Fawkner and Elouera Streets, Braddon
TOMORROW, Thursday 15 August 2019
commencing at 1:30pm
The funeral cortege will then proceed
to Gungahlin Cemetery, Standford Street
Mitchell for burial.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 14, 2019