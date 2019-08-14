Home
Shane Anthony JEFFREYS


1991 - 2019
SHANE ANTHONY JEFFREYS



23 June 1991 - 4 August 2019



Loved and loving son of

Scott (dec) and Julie, Step-son of Jenny,

Grandson of Milica,

Father of Travis,

Brother of Melissa, Matthew,

Susan and Edward,

Uncle and friend to many.



The funeral service for Shane

will be held in the Canberra City

Salvation Army Church Hall,

Cnr Fawkner and Elouera Streets, Braddon

TOMORROW, Thursday 15 August 2019

commencing at 1:30pm



The funeral cortege will then proceed

to Gungahlin Cemetery, Standford Street

Mitchell for burial.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 14, 2019
