More Obituaries for Sharon WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Ann WILLIAMS

Sharon Ann WILLIAMS In Memoriam
SHARON ANN WILLIAMS 17.6.1967 - 29.2.1988 Thirty two years have passed since you left us. Never a day goes by that we don't think of you. Your loving memories hold you fast forever in our hearts. Your memories live on in the kindness, gentleness and understanding that you showed to others. You bought great joy, love and happiness into our lives. Remembered and loved always. Mum, Dad, Sisters Katrina, Fiona, Julie, Andrea, Monique and Brother Mark as well as spouses, friends and your 16 nieces and nephews.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020
