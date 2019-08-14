|
|
SHEILA ANNE GILLARD 6 February 1930 - 10 August 2019 Loving wife of Lawrence (dec) for 62 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alison and David, Judy and Greg, Wendy and Brian. Proud Grandma of Megan, James and Cloe, Gerard, Richard, Phillip, Sarah, Bronwyn and great-grandmother of Lawson and Darcy. Rest in peace In God's care The funeral service for Sheila will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday, 16 August 2019, commencing at 9am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 14, 2019