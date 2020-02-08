Home
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street,
Mitchell
View Map
More Obituaries for Sheila WHITTLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila WHITTLE


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Sheila WHITTLE Obituary
SHEILA JOAN WHITTLE

16 April 1926 - 31 January 2020



Passed away peacefully with her loving

family at her side.



Beloved wife of the late James Whittle.

Much loved and loving mother of

Susan and Colin (dec).

Adored nanny of Michelle, Mandy, Gordon (dec), Ray and Nicole. Also cherished great-nanny of Roy, Ben, Heath, Eva, Charlie, Will, Audrey and Mia.



To know her was to love her....



A celebration of life service

will be held for Sheila in

The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on

MONDAY, 10 February 2020,

commencing at 1.30pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 8, 2020
