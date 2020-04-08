|
|
SHIRLEY DAWN ANDERSON
9 October 1937 - 2 April 2020
Beloved wife of Robert (deceased).
Adored mother and mother-in-law of
Jacqui and Andrew, Jenny and Glenn.
Much loved Grandma of
Nathan, Connor and Lauren.
Loved beyond words,
missed beyond measure
and will remain
in our hearts forever
Our heartfelt thanks go to all of her wonderful friends and family, the kind and caring staff and
volunteers at Canberra Hospital Oncology
and Clare Holland House.
A life so beautifully lived deserves to be
beautifully remembered.
Due to current restrictions a memorial service
will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 8, 2020