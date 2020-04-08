Home
1937 - 2020
SHIRLEY DAWN ANDERSON

9 October 1937 - 2 April 2020



Beloved wife of Robert (deceased).

Adored mother and mother-in-law of

Jacqui and Andrew, Jenny and Glenn.

Much loved Grandma of

Nathan, Connor and Lauren.



Loved beyond words,

missed beyond measure

and will remain

in our hearts forever



Our heartfelt thanks go to all of her wonderful friends and family, the kind and caring staff and

volunteers at Canberra Hospital Oncology

and Clare Holland House.



A life so beautifully lived deserves to be

beautifully remembered.

Due to current restrictions a memorial service

will be announced at a later date.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 8, 2020
