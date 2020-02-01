Home
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 2344
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Gold Creek Chapel
17 O'Hanlon Pl
Nicholls
Shirley Clare THORNTON


1928 - 2020
Shirley Clare THORNTON Obituary
SHIRLEY CLARE THORNTON

9 November 1928 - 30 January 2020

Now at peace



Beloved wife of Robert(Bob) for 70 years.

Cherished mother to Lynne and Dianne,

Mother-in-law to Jim(dec)

Adored grandmother to Nicole,

Damon and Lachlan.

Great-grandmother to Harry,

Josephine and Elena.

Sister to Leslie(dec) and David.



Thanks to all staff at Pines Living for

their exceptional care and support.



No flowers by request.

The Funeral service for Shirley will be

held in the Gold Creek Chapel.

17 O'Hanlon Pl, Nicholls ACT 2913

TUESDAY 4th February 2020

Commencing at 10:30am



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020
