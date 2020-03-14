|
|
SHIRLEY MARGARET GRANGER-EVANS
BA, MStJ, JP
4 November 1928 - 13 March 2020
Passed away peacefully.
Wife of Peter.
Widow of Harry.
Mother and mother-in-law of Linley and David, Deidre (dec) and Luke, Elizabeth and Daryl.
Grateful thanks to Dr. Ann Richardson and the management and staff of Baptist Care Carey Gardens for their loving care.
The funeral service for Shirely will be held at St. David's Anglican Church, Fortitude Street, Red Hill, on THURSDAY 19 March, commencing at 2:30PM.
Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020