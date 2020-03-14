Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:30 PM
St. David's Anglican Church
Fortitude Street
Red Hill
Shirley Margaret GRANGER-EVANS


1928 - 2020
Shirley Margaret GRANGER-EVANS Obituary
SHIRLEY MARGARET GRANGER-EVANS

BA, MStJ, JP

4 November 1928 - 13 March 2020



Passed away peacefully.

Wife of Peter.

Widow of Harry.

Mother and mother-in-law of Linley and David, Deidre (dec) and Luke, Elizabeth and Daryl.



Grateful thanks to Dr. Ann Richardson and the management and staff of Baptist Care Carey Gardens for their loving care.



The funeral service for Shirely will be held at St. David's Anglican Church, Fortitude Street, Red Hill, on THURSDAY 19 March, commencing at 2:30PM.

Private cremation to follow.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020
