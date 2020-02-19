|
|
Siegfried (Siggi) Kullmann
21 May 1930 - 14 February 2020
Passed away peacefully at
Clare Holland House
with family by his side.
Loving husband of Josie (dec).
Beloved son of Klara (dec) and Herman (dec)
and brother to Margot (dec),
Helga and Erika.
Much loved uncle and friend.
A beautiful man fondly remembered
A service for Siggi is to be held at the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on
MONDAY 24 February 2020 at 1:30 pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 19, 2020