Home
Services
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:30 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Siegfried KULLMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Siegfried KULLMANN


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Siegfried KULLMANN Obituary
Siegfried (Siggi) Kullmann

21 May 1930 - 14 February 2020



Passed away peacefully at

Clare Holland House

with family by his side.



Loving husband of Josie (dec).

Beloved son of Klara (dec) and Herman (dec)

and brother to Margot (dec),

Helga and Erika.

Much loved uncle and friend.



A beautiful man fondly remembered



A service for Siggi is to be held at the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on

MONDAY 24 February 2020 at 1:30 pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Siegfried's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -